Sat Jan 05, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 5, 2019

Nepra takes notice of unscheduled loadshedding

National

ISLMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has taken a serious notice on unscheduled loadshedding being carried out in different parts of the county during the last couple of days. In this regard, Nepra has sought detailed report/reasons from NTDC about unscheduled loadshedding, which has been started during the last few days, due to which consumers are suffering badly. The Authority also advised Ministry of Energy to direct the concerned quarter to take remedial measures on the matter on war footing basis.

