Five held with huge cache of arms

FAISALABAD: Nishatabad police Friday foiled an attempt of smuggling a large cache of latest arms to Faisalabad in two cars and arrested five accused.

The police stopped two suspected cars at a picket. After a thorough search, a large quantity of ammunition, including sophisticated 222-bore guns, 223-bore repeaters and pistols, was recovered. The police also nabbed five accused aboard the cars. Further investigation is in progress.

Meanwhile, police arrested 23 accused and recovered 11 pistols, seven rifles and two Kalashnikovs from them in separate raids in different areas of the city.

FCCI to send TWO employees for Haj: The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) will send its two employees for Haj.

Addressing the balloting ceremony of the employees on Friday, Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Syed Zia Alumdar Hussain said the FCCI was sending its employees for Haj for the last three years and efforts would be made to increase the number of employees next year.

He said Muhammad Yaseen could not perform Haj last year. The FCCI president declared the name of principle staff officer to the president Sajjad Anwar and congratulated him.

He directed the FCCI secretariat to process their applications for passports. He also appreciated the keen interest shown by Executive Member Haji Gulzar Ahmed in this initiative. Haji Gulzar requested the president to write a letter to the Ministry of Haj and Religious Affairs for the allocation of special Haj quota for employees of various trade organizations like the FCCI. He said the process would help selected employees to perform Hajj every year without passing through the process of official balloting.

11 HUMAN SMUGGLERS ARRESTED: The FIA Friday nabbed 11 more human smugglers on the charge of extracting millions of rupees from the people seeking employment opportunities abroad.

Talking to media men here, FIA Additional Director Sajid Akram Chaudhry said that the FIA teams conducted raids in Faisalabad and Sargodha.

The arrested persons included Ghulam Mustafa, Sarfraz Ahmed, M Ali, Munir Ahmed, M Asim, Malik Shawal, M Ashraf, M Sarfraz, Hamid Maqbool and others.

Fesco caught 406 power pilferers in Dec: The task force and intelligence teams of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) conducted organised raids here in December last and arrested 406 power pilferers.

Talking to journalists, Fesco chief executive officer Mujahid Islam said that a fine of Rs1,39,10,000 was imposed on the pilferers and cases against more than 100 electricity thieves were registered. He expressed his resolve of conducting crackdown against the power pilferers continuously in Faisalabad region.