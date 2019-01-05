close
Sat Jan 05, 2019
January 5, 2019

Terrorist killed in NWA security forces operation

Top Story

January 5, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Security forces Thursday conducted an intelligence based operation (IBO) on a terrorist hideout in Barkelay village in Spinwam area of North Waziristan Agency (NWA). According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), one terrorist was killed during the operation. Improvised Explosive Device (IED) making literature, a submachine gun, hand-grenades, magazines and communication equipment were also recovered. Meanwhile, in another IBO the FC Balochistan foiled a terrorist activity designed to sabotage peace in Qilla Saifullah and Kahan near Mawand areas of Balochistan. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered.

