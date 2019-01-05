Admiral Gillani takes charge as commander coastal areas

ISLAMABAD: Rear Admiral Muhammad Fayyaz Gilani has taken over the command as Commander Coast in an impressive change of command ceremony held at PNS Qasim. Rear Admiral Moazzam Ilyas handed over the command. On assumption of command, Rear Admiral Fayyaz is now commander of all units and establishments of Pakistan Navy along the Coastal belt and Creeks Areas. Admiral would also head Special Services Group (Navy) and Pak Marines. Rear Admiral Muhammad Fayyaz Gilani who prior to assumption of new responsibilities was Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Training and Evaluation), was commissioned in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1984. During his illustrious career, Rear Admiral Muhammad Fayyaz Gilani served on various Command and Staff appointments. His Command appointments include Commanding officer PNS Pishin and PNS Moawin. His staff appointments include Chief Staff Officer to Commander Pakistan Fleet, Naval Secretary, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Projects), Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Personnel), Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Operations) and Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Training and Evaluation). The Admiral has also served as Naval Attaché of Pakistan in Washington.

Admiral is graduate of Pakistan Navy War College, National Defence University Islamabad and also holds Masters Degree in Military Operational Research from Cranfield University UK. Rear Admiral Muhammad Fayyaz Gilani is recipient of Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military).

Meanwhile, Pakistan Navy Flotilla comprising Pakistan Navy Ships Khaibar, Rahnaward, Madagar and Pakistan Maritime Security Ship Zhob visited Doha (Qatar) on a good will visit. PN Flotilla is on a good will-cum-training cruise to brotherly Gulf countries.

PNS Khaibar is a Type-21 ship part of 25th Destroyer Squadron of Pakistan Navy Fleet. PNS Madadgar is a multipurpose Small Tanker cum Utility Ship while PMSS Zhob is an OPV designed for law enforcement and policing at sea. PNS Madadgar and PMSS Zhob have been indigenously built in Pakistan. PNS Rahnaward is a sail ship, which provides training for basic seamanship, team work and leadership skills.

The visit of PN Flotilla was aimed to further strengthen the bilateral relations between Pakistan Navy and Qatar Emiri Naval Forces (QEN).