Sat Jan 05, 2019
January 5, 2019

ATC orders producing May 12 incident accused

Top Story

January 5, 2019

KARACHI: The Anti-Terrorism Court expressed has displeasure at police for not producing three alleged accused of the May 12 incident and ordered their presence for the next hearing on January 14

The ATC had ordered production of Mirza Naseeb Baig alias Rizwan ‘Chapati,’ Raees Mamma and Umair Siddiqui in the reopened cases of the May 12 massacre. The Sindh High Court had ordered reopening of the 65 A-class cases of the May 12 incident. Eight of them were referred to the ATC-2. The ATC 2 is trying four cases involving 21 accused including Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar. The court has already indicted the mayor and other accused in four other cases.

Of all these cases six of these cases were registered at the Airport Police Station, two at Ferozabad Police Station and one at Bahadurabad Police Station.

