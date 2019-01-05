Pak army inducts Multiple Launch Rocket System

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army has inducted A- 100 Rocket in Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS), of its Corps of Artillery, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

The A-100 Rocket has been indigenously developed by Pakistani scientists and engineers.

With over 100 kilometers range, the rocket is a highly effective and potent for interdiction that can effectively disrupt enemy’s mobilization and assembly. General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff who was chief guest at the induction ceremony, emphasised Army’s resolve to strengthen conventional forces to meet challenges of full spectrum threat.

The Army Chief said that Pakistan’s defence industry has maintained steady progress in the recent times and has contributed to defence of Pakistan. General Bajwa paid rich tributes to scientists and engineers for indigenously developing A-100 Rocket which shall augment the existing conventional fire power capabilities of Army.