IHC registrar again raises objections to Nawaz’s appeal

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) registrar on Friday again raised objections to the appeal of former PM Nawaz Sharif challenging the accountability court verdicts in the Al-Azizia and Flagship Investment references.

Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik had sentenced Nawaz to seven years in jail along with imposition of a fine of $25 million in Al-Azizia reference on Dec 24, 2018. However, he acquitted him in the Flagship Investment reference.

Earlier on January 01, former prime minister challenged the Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference verdict in the Islamabad High Court. Objections were raised by the IHC registrar to the Nawaz Shairf’s appeal.

A day earlier, former PM Nawaz Sharif, after removing the objections submitted his appeal again in the Islamabad High Court. The IHC registrar again returned his appeal after raising more objections. He raised reservations about the documents submitted along with the plea were unreadable. Nawaz’ defence counsel Khawaja Haris challenged the Accountability Court-II decision in the IHC. In his 61-page appeal, Nawaz requested the court to declare his sentence null and void and release him on bail. He argued that the accountability court’s verdict was based on incorrect interpretation of the law. The appeal further claimed that the judge “betrayed his predisposition and exceeded his position as a trial judge” during the case hearing.

On the other hand, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has also challenged the accountability court verdicts in Al-Azizia and Flagship Investment references against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Islamabad High Court (IHC). NAB in its appeal against the verdict has requested the IHC to declare the decision of the accountability court in Flagship reference against Nawaz Sharif as null and void. The appeal states NAB has provided sufficient evidence against Nawaz Sharif in Flagship reference. “It is illegal to acquit Nawaz Sharif merely on the basis of benefit of doubt,” the NAB stated.

The Division bench of Islamabad High Court will hear the appeals, once the objections raised to the appeals are addressed.