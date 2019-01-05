Mughalpura Gym victorious

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAQHORE: Mughalpura Gymkhana marched into the 2nd round of 16th M Siddique Memorial Cricket Tournament when they beat Ghalib Sports by 24 runs at Wahdat Colony Ground. Scores
Scores: Mughalpura Gym 207/9 in 35 overs (Asim Naz 50, Ali Shahid 17, Qazi Mohsin 34, Waqar Ahmed 25, Waleed Asif 26*, Anas Mustafa 3/38, Ali Haider 2/21). Ghalib Sports 183 all out in 33 Overs (Majid Hussain 22, Zahid Khan 17,Anas Mustafa 28, Afaq Ahmed 34, Ahmed Bilal 22, Waqas Ahmed 3/31, Waleed Asif 3/41, Haris Bashir 2/37).
