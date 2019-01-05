close
Sat Jan 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 5, 2019

Mughalpura Gym victorious

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
January 5, 2019

LAQHORE: Mughalpura Gymkhana marched into the 2nd round of 16th M Siddique Memorial Cricket Tournament when they beat Ghalib Sports by 24 runs at Wahdat Colony Ground. Scores

Scores: Mughalpura Gym 207/9 in 35 overs (Asim Naz 50, Ali Shahid 17, Qazi Mohsin 34, Waqar Ahmed 25, Waleed Asif 26*, Anas Mustafa 3/38, Ali Haider 2/21). Ghalib Sports 183 all out in 33 Overs (Majid Hussain 22, Zahid Khan 17,Anas Mustafa 28, Afaq Ahmed 34, Ahmed Bilal 22, Waqas Ahmed 3/31, Waleed Asif 3/41, Haris Bashir 2/37).

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports