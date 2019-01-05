Thrilling win for Shahjamal Greens

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Shahjamal Greens registered a thrilling 8-run victory over Dar-e-Arqam in the 3rd Turk Plast T20 Cricket Championship at Stags Ground on Friday.Scores: Shahjamal Greens 146/5 in 16 Overs (Mehmood Ahmed 57, M Nadeem 30). Dar—e-Arqam 138/7 in 16 overs (Tahir Mehmood 60, Ahsan Bhatti 27, Azeem Aslam 2/26, M Bilal 2/30).
