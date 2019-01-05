close
Sat Jan 05, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 5, 2019

PSL-4: Imad retained to lead Karachi Kings

Sports

LAHORE: All-rounder Imad Wasim has been retained as captain of Karachi Kings for the upcoming edition of the PSL 2019 while South African Batsman Colin Ingram will be his deputy. Karachi Kings owner Salman Iqbal made the announcement on Friday. The 30-year-old Imad Wasim also led Karachi Kings in PSL 2018 for a brief period. Under his Captaincy, the team played eight matches and won four.

