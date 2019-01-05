Anwar Memorial Cricket from tomorrow

LAHORE: Fifth Anwar Memorial Cricket Tournament will be played here from January 6 (Sunday). Swami Nagar Sports and New National Gymkhana will play the inaugural match of the tournament at University of Engineering and Technology Stadium. Malik Sarwar Mahmood will be the chief guest at the inaugural match. The tournament is being participated by 48 teams of the city while Shakeel Ahmed is the secretary organising committee of the tournament.