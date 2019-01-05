close
Sat Jan 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 5, 2019

Anwar Memorial Cricket from tomorrow

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
January 5, 2019

LAHORE: Fifth Anwar Memorial Cricket Tournament will be played here from January 6 (Sunday). Swami Nagar Sports and New National Gymkhana will play the inaugural match of the tournament at University of Engineering and Technology Stadium. Malik Sarwar Mahmood will be the chief guest at the inaugural match. The tournament is being participated by 48 teams of the city while Shakeel Ahmed is the secretary organising committee of the tournament.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports