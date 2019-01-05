ICC honours Mohi Shah

ISLAMABAD: The News senior sports correspondent Abdul Mohi Shah has been inducted into the International Cricket Council (ICC) Voting Academy that will pick the outstanding men’s cricketers, teams (one day and Test matches) for the ICC Awards 2018. The winners in different categories will be announced at some stage in January 2019.

Mohi Shah’s nomination has come in the wake of his over three decades of experience in active sports journalism. He is associated with The News for the last 22 years. During this period he has covered World Cups (50 overs aside and T20), international Test and one-day series while travelling around the world. His inclusion in the ICC academy is an honour not only for the organisation, sports journalists community but for the country as well.