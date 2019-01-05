Pujara, Pant tons keep India strong

SYDNEY: A marathon century by Cheteshwar Pujara and a swashbuckling ton from Rishabh Pant all but ended Australia’s hopes of saving the series Friday as India built a massive 622 for seven declared in the final Sydney Test.

India began the second day at 303 for four and proceeded to twist the knife against a demoralised home team that toiled in hot conditions with little joy.Unless Australia win, India will claim a first-ever series victory Down Under since they began touring here in 1947-48. They lead 2-1. Despite the tall task ahead Australia skipper Tim Paine said they were not ready to throw in the towel.

The methodical Pujara made a masterful 193 off 373 balls while Pant stroked his highest Test score in an entertaining 159 not out. Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with a lively 81 in a 204-run stand with Pant — a record seventh wicket partnership at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Skipper Virat Kohli finally declared when Jadeja was out, with the tireless Nathan Lyon taking 4-178 off 57.2 gruelling overs. It left new-look Australian openers Marcus Harris (19) and Usman Khawaja (five) to negotiate 10 tricky overs before stumps after a torturous day in the field. They ended at 24 without loss. Calm and collected number three Pujara started the day 130 not out and picked up where he left off. He drove his second ball through the covers for three before once again dropping anchor, blocking and targeting only loose balls. Throughout his knock, he hardly played a false stroke in a demonstration of “old-school” Test batting, soaking up the pressure and counter-attacking when he saw an opportunity.

Pujara brought up his 150 with a boundary and seemed destined for his fourth Test 200 before attempting to whip Lyon down the leg side. Instead, he lobbed the ball back into the spinner’s hands.

At the other end chirpy wicketkeeper-batsman Pant plundered only his second Test century as he piled more pressure on a wilting Australian attack. The 21-year-old, in only his ninth Test, smashed eight boundaries in his ton and quickly passed his previous Test high of 114 against England last year, swinging his bat as he grew in confidence.

He was ably supported by allrounder Jadeja who raced to a 10th Test 50, unleashing his trademark celebration of twirling his bat like a samurai sword.So desperate were Australia at this point that Khawaja was given a bowl — only the second time he has been called on in a Test.

India first innings (overnight 303-4):

C. Pujara c & b Lyon 193

H. Vihari c Labuschagne b Lyon 42

R. Pant not out 159

R. Jadeja b Lyon 81

Extras: (b2, lb13, w5) 20

Total: (seven wickets dec, 167.2 overs) 622

Bowling: Starc 26-0-123-1, Hazlewood 35-11-105-2, Cummins 28-5-101-0, Lyon 57.2-8-178-4, Labuschagne 16-0-76-0, Head 4-0-20-0, Khawaja 1-0-4-0

Australia 1st innings:

M. Harris not out 19

U. Khawaja not out 5

Extras: 0

Total: (0 wickets, 10 overs) 24

Bowling: Shami 3-0-9-0, Bumrah 3-0-12-0, Jadeja 2-1-1-0, Yadav 2-1-2-0

Toss: India

Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG), Ian Gould (ENG)

TV umpire: Marais Erasmus (RSA)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM).