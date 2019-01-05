Koreans face Samurai threat at Asian Cup

ABU DHABI: While street-wise South Korea pack a harder punch, former Japan coach Philippe Troussier has tipped the Blue Samurai to push their fierce rivals all the way at the Asian Cup.

“Japan have one of the best teams in the competition on paper,” the Frenchman told AFP before hosts United Arab Emirates meet Bahrain in Saturday’s opening match.“Of course teams like South Korea, Iran and Saudi Arabia have the same ambition, but Japan has the potential to win the title.” A South Korea side led by free-scoring Tottenham forward Son Heung-min start as favourites to end more than 50 years of Asian Cup hurt.

Iran, Asia’s top-ranked side, also pose a threat to Japan’s hopes, along with holders Australia. But a new-look Japan side are capable of springing an upset, as they proved by reaching the knockout stages of last year’s World Cup in Russia after controversially sacking coach Vahid Halilhodzic in the run-up. Only a stunning comeback by Belgium prevented Japan from reaching the quarterfinals under interim boss Akira Nishino, and veteran defender Yuto Nagatomo insists there is more to come. “We have to believe we can win it,” the Galatasaray full-back told local media. “But all the players need to be at it.”

Meanwhile, Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu indulged in some early mind games by claiming his side were long shots to snaffle a record-extending fifth title. Troussier steered Japan to the 2000 Asian Cup, where his players trained on a bumpy pitch in Beirut surrounded by bombed-out houses used as hideouts by Hezbollah fighters while Israeli warplanes roared overhead.