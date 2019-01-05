close
Sat Jan 05, 2019
AFP
January 5, 2019

Cancer-survivor Lee resumes training

Sports

AFP
January 5, 2019

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian badminton star Lee Chong Wei resumed his training Friday, officials said, months after the sports great had to stop playing to fight cancer. The former long-time world number one was seen to be in “high spirits” with plans to get back to court next week, Badminton Association of Malaysia secretary-general Ng Chin Chai told AFP. “He was in the gym doing some cycling with the gym instructor,” he said. “He plans to start the on-court training next week.” Lee stopped playing in the middle of last year after he discovered he had cancer in July, forcing him to pull out of regional games and world championships.

