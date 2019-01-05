Ponting slams Kohli boos

SYDNEY: Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has slammed the reaction Virat Kohli got from the Sydney crowd as “disgraceful”. Kohli walked out to a mix of cheers and loud boos from the SCG crowd on Thursday. “If it was booing then it’s absolutely disgraceful,” Ponting said. “I said that in the Perth Test as well. Show some respect.” Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts wasn’t too happy with it either: “I don’t like seeing that,” he said. “We talk about making Australians proud, we talk about the fact our goal is to win but our non negotiable expectation is to compete with honour and I’d urge our fans to support the game with honour. It’s bigger than all of us, respect our visitors, give them the best possible experience of our country, hopefully beat them on the field, but in all seriousness we need to go about this with respect whether we are a player, administrator, fan, broadcaster. Respect is a really core foundation of the game and hopefully we can see that evident.”