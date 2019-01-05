KRL suffer narrow defeat

KARACHI: Former four-time champions Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) lost a crucial match when they went 0-1 down against former two-time winners Army in their outing of the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League here at the KMC Stadium on Friday.

After a tough contest which remained barren for 90 minutes Umair Ali hit the winner for Army in the injury time to provide the 11th win to his team. The victory took Army to the fourth spot with 43 points from 24 matches. KRL have 45 points from 24 outings. KRL still have title chance as they are yet to face Pakistan Civil Aviation KRL Authority (PCAA) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) in their final two matches of the season which will wrap-up on January 13.

Meanwhile, in the other show of the day here at KPT Stadium Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) came from one goal down to defeat Navy 2-1 to take their points to 36 from 24 outings.

M Naeem emerged as hero for the winners with a solid double he struck in the 42nd and 73rd minute. Earlier, Navy took lead through Hafiz Hasan Faiz’s strike in the 31st minute.The loss left Navy at 30 points after 24 matches. Each team will play 26 matches. The league leaders Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and SSGC share 47 points each after 24 matches each. Both along with KRL are ready for tough contests in the next few days against their respective oppositions.