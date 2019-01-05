Pliskova sets up semis against Vekic

BRISBANE: Former champion Karolina Pliskova moved into the semifinals of the season-opening Brisbane International with a three set win over Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic on Friday. Pliskova stormed through the first set and dropped the second set equally quickly before cruising through the third to win 6-1, 1-6, 6-1 and set up a semifinal against Croatia’s Donna Vekic. The tall Czech was in imperious form in the first set and appeared set for a lightning-quick victory. But her game dropped off slightly as Tomljanovic picked hers up to level the match. However, the third was almost an exact copy of the first as Pliskova found her mark with her booming serves and the Australian had no answers. Earlier, Vekic was in blistering form as she thrashed 2018 runner-up Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-2, 6-0. Vekic played what she later called “perfect” tennis, giving her Belarusian opponent no chance in the 56-minute demolition. “I think today was probably one of the most perfect matches I’ve ever played in my career,” she said. “Everything was going well for me. I was trying to be aggressive, trying to play my game and not give her time to be aggressive, because if she’s on, she’s on.”