close
Sat Jan 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
January 5, 2019

Pliskova sets up semis against Vekic

Sports

AFP
January 5, 2019

BRISBANE: Former champion Karolina Pliskova moved into the semifinals of the season-opening Brisbane International with a three set win over Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic on Friday. Pliskova stormed through the first set and dropped the second set equally quickly before cruising through the third to win 6-1, 1-6, 6-1 and set up a semifinal against Croatia’s Donna Vekic. The tall Czech was in imperious form in the first set and appeared set for a lightning-quick victory. But her game dropped off slightly as Tomljanovic picked hers up to level the match. However, the third was almost an exact copy of the first as Pliskova found her mark with her booming serves and the Australian had no answers. Earlier, Vekic was in blistering form as she thrashed 2018 runner-up Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-2, 6-0. Vekic played what she later called “perfect” tennis, giving her Belarusian opponent no chance in the 56-minute demolition. “I think today was probably one of the most perfect matches I’ve ever played in my career,” she said. “Everything was going well for me. I was trying to be aggressive, trying to play my game and not give her time to be aggressive, because if she’s on, she’s on.”

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports