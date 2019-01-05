Germany face Switzerland in final

PERTH, Australia: Germany’s Angelique Kerber and Alexander Zverev earned the chance to avenge their defeat in last year’s Hopman Cup final by defeating Australia 2-1 at the mixed teams tournament on Friday. The winner of the final round robin tie would advance to Saturday’s final against Swiss defending champions Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic and it was the Germans who prevailed by claiming both singles matches.

World number two Kerber was too good for the 15th-ranked Barty in the opening match, winning 6-4, 6-4. Zverev, ranked fourth and playing in his fourth successive Hopman Cup, then secured the tie for the Germans with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Matthew Ebden.

That means the final will feature the same four players as last year, a first for the tournament in what is expected to be its final instalment. Switzerland claimed their country’s third Hopman Cup last year, with Federer, who first won the title in 2001 with Martina Hingis, and Kerber winning their respective singles and the Swiss taking the deciding mixed doubles.

After overpowering a stubborn Ebden, Zverev said he and Kerber were motivated by last year’s loss in the final. “It’s nice to be back in the final and play Switzerland, who we lost to in a very close match last year,” he said. “That is why me and Angie decided after last year’s match that we were going to come back to Perth. “Hopefully I can give Roger a better match than last year. I hope it (final) is going to be just as exciting as last year, but just going the other way.”