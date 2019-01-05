close
Sat Jan 05, 2019
AFP
January 5, 2019

13 Myanmar police killed in attacks by ethnic Rakhine rebels: army

World

AFP
January 5, 2019

YANGON: Thirteen Myanmar officers were killed in Friday morning's co-ordinated raids on police posts, the army said, in a brazen attack by scores of ethnic Rakhine rebels which adds a dangerous new dimension to conflict in the western state. Militants from the Arakan Army (AA), who are seeeking greater autonomy for their Buddhist ethnic group, swarmed four police stations in northern Rakhine state early on Friday "killing 13 police and wounding nine others," according to a statement released late Friday by the army chief's office.

