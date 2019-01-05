Europe ‘record of shame’ over ports closed to sick children

ROME: Rights activists accused Europe on Friday of clinching a new “record of shame” with its refusal to open ports to migrant children and families stranded at sea in the Mediterranean.

The latest standoff involves 32 migrants who were rescued at sea on December 22 but have not yet been given permission to land anywhere. “It’s now been 14 days left alone at sea. A new record of shame,” the Mediterranea collective of aid groups and associations said on Twitter as it launched a mission to deliver aid to those stranded in stormy weather off the coast of Malta.

Three children, aged one, six and seven, “are vomiting continuously, and are at risk of hypothermia and dehydration,” said Alessandro Metz of Mediterranea, an initiative which aims to protect migrant rights at sea.

The Sea-Watch 3, a Dutch-flagged vessel which pulled the migrants to safety nearly two weeks ago, was on Wednesday given permission by Malta to shelter off its coast from the fierce winds — but not to land.

It is the latest of a string of incidents involving people rescued at sea but left stranded in the Mediterranean that has thrown a harsh spotlight on the ongoing deadlock within the European Union over sharing responsibility for migrants.

A help party including fresh crew members and German members of parliament sailed out to the vessel on Friday with supplies, including fresh water, for the migrants. Among those on board are three unaccompanied adolescents and four women from Nigeria, Libya and Ivory Coast.