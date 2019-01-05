Forty-six killed in Burkina ethnic clashes

OUAGADOUGOUL: Forty-six people were killed in central-northern Burkina Faso this week after a suspected jihadist attack triggered ethnic clashes, the government said on Friday.

Authorities initially said 13 died in violence in Yirgou village in Barsalogo district on Tuesday and Wednesday, but a government spokesman said the known toll had increased to 46. “It started with a terrorist attack in Yirgou that killed seven people including the village chief,” spokesman Remis Fulgance Dandjinou said. “People pursuing the terrorists carried out a number of acts which led... to 46 victims being identified today, including the seven killed by terrorists.”