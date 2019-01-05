close
Sat Jan 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
January 5, 2019

Forty-six killed in Burkina ethnic clashes

World

AFP
January 5, 2019

OUAGADOUGOUL: Forty-six people were killed in central-northern Burkina Faso this week after a suspected jihadist attack triggered ethnic clashes, the government said on Friday.

Authorities initially said 13 died in violence in Yirgou village in Barsalogo district on Tuesday and Wednesday, but a government spokesman said the known toll had increased to 46. “It started with a terrorist attack in Yirgou that killed seven people including the village chief,” spokesman Remis Fulgance Dandjinou said. “People pursuing the terrorists carried out a number of acts which led... to 46 victims being identified today, including the seven killed by terrorists.”

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World