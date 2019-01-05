Two killed in Mansehra road mishap

MANSEHRA: Two brothers were killed when a mini-truck hit a pickup vehicle at Karakoram Highway here on Friday.

The truck, which was on its way to Mansehra from Rawalpindi, hit the pickup at Gazikot area, apparently due to over-speeding.

The locals rushed Mohammad Siyad and his brother Mohammad Waqas, two occupants of the pickup, to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where doctors pronounced both of them as dead.

The bodies were handed over to the family on completion of medico-legal formalities at the hospital.

The City police after lodging a first information report started an investigation to ascertain the exact cause behind the accident.

Snowfall brings life to standstill at Shogran resort: The current spell of heavy snowfall has brought life to a standstill in Shogran resort as the road leading to the scenic tourist attraction is blocked to traffic.

“The Kawai road, which leads to Shogran from Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road, has been blocked since the start of the snowfall at the mountainous resort last week,” Mohammad Jabran told reporters.

Almost all hotels are closed because of the blockade of the road and continuous snowfall, suspending the tourism activities.

“Though it is too dangerous, some adventurists moved into the resort through chained four-wheelers to enjoy snowfall there,” Jabran said.

Snowfall has blanketed Kaghan, Siran and Konsh valleys of Mansehra and Kandia as well as mountainous areas in Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan, Kolai-Palas and Torghar districts.

Our correspondent adds from Khar: The day-long rain increased the cold in the Bajaur tribal district, forcing the residents to stay indoors.

The electricity supply to the entire district was disrupted due to the rain, multiplying the miseries of the people.