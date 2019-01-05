Stop dreaming about usurping rights, ANP tells govt

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) general secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain has deplored remarks about the 18th Amendment as unfortunate.

In a statement on Friday, Iftikhar Hussain said the parliament had passed the amendment after thorough deliberation. He alleged that Imran Khan had been brought into power under a conspiracy. He said the conspirators were not expecting that the PTI government would be weak to such an extent that they would need additional support to achieve the objective of undoing the 18th Amendment. “When Imran failed to undo the amendment, the chief justice was assigned the duty before his retirement,” he alleged. He said the federal govt should stop dreaming of usurping the rights of the provinces. He said that discrediting the parliament would set a dangerous precedent that would also engulf other state institutions. The ANP leader said any step against the 18th Amendment would trigger a protest movement that would sweep away the PTI government. He added the masses should not be forced to use unlawful means for recording their protest.