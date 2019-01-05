CM says people voted for PTI’s agenda of change

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said that people voted for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led by Prime Minister Imran Khan for its agenda of change.

An official handout said that he was addressing a gathering at the Chief Minister’s House, where a prominent leader of Awami National Party Nisar Khan along with his family and friends announced joining PTI.

The chief minister said the people were disappointed with the corrupt. He added that the access to justice was not possible in the old corrupt system of governance and the people were deprived of their rights.

“The PTI challenged this corrupt system and brought about a visible change in each and every field and sector of governance in accordance with the expectations of the general public,” he went on to add.

He deplored that corrupt rulers of past were pointing finger at the leadership of PTI and its initiatives for public welfare.

“The corrupt elements are uncertain about their future because of PTI’s popularity,” he added.

The chief minister welcomed the newcomers to the fold of PTI and congratulated them.

He said that people were joining the PTI because they understood that PTI was working for the welfare of the common people. “The people know as to how corrupt rulers destroyed the public sector institutions in the past,” he added.

The chief minister said the whole system of governance was protecting of the interests of corrupt rulers and elite. “In such worst condition, the PTI raised the slogan of change that was supported by people at large scale throughout the country,” he added.

The chief minister said that now the scenario had changed due to the unparalleled and integrated struggle of PTI leadership.

He added the people were satisfied as their future was safe in the hands of PTI.

Mahmood Khan said the corrupt were afraid of being punished for their wrongdoings. He said the people had rejected self-centric politics of the corruption, who had no future in Pakistan.

The chief minister said the PTI brought a visible change in public sector institutions and introduced the system of merit and justice.

He said that the development of underdeveloped and marginalised areas was the top priority of his government.

He said the PTI workers and supporters were its assets. “The youth particularly played an active role in PTI’s win in the previous elections,” he maintained.

The chief minister said that he always worked for the PTI and would continue to be part of the change. He said the prosperity of common people was the agenda of PTI. He said that his government was working to completely root out the corrupt practices.