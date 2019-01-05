Obituary

LAHORE: Muhammad Sarwar, father of Shabbir Sarwar, assistant professor, Punjab University’s Institute of Communication Studies (ICS), passed away here on Friday. His funeral prayers were attended by a large number of people from different walks, PU faculty members and journalists. He was laid to rest in Firdous Market Graveyard, Gulberg. Quran Khwani for late Muhammad Sarwar will be held at Noori Masjid, Firdous Market, at 4pm on Saturday (today).