Sat Jan 05, 2019
January 5, 2019

Obituary

Lahore

January 5, 2019

LAHORE: Muhammad Sarwar, father of Shabbir Sarwar, assistant professor, Punjab University’s Institute of Communication Studies (ICS), passed away here on Friday. His funeral prayers were attended by a large number of people from different walks, PU faculty members and journalists. He was laid to rest in Firdous Market Graveyard, Gulberg. Quran Khwani for late Muhammad Sarwar will be held at Noori Masjid, Firdous Market, at 4pm on Saturday (today).

