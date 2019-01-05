Indian lawyers call on Pervaiz

Lahore: Punjab Acting Governor Ch Pervaiz Elahi has said that Imran Khan soon after assuming the office of the Prime Minister had asked Narendra Modi for sitting together to resolve the matters, there should be headway in this regard, perhaps due to elections Narendra Modi had not responded positively to Imran Khan's offer. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan by opening the Kartarpur Corridor has embarked upon a new journey of loves. He stated this while talking to a delegation of Indian lawyers which called on him under leadership of Partap Singh advocate at the Governor's House Friday.