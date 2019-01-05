close
Sat Jan 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 5, 2019

Indian lawyers call on Pervaiz

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
January 5, 2019

Lahore: Punjab Acting Governor Ch Pervaiz Elahi has said that Imran Khan soon after assuming the office of the Prime Minister had asked Narendra Modi for sitting together to resolve the matters, there should be headway in this regard, perhaps due to elections Narendra Modi had not responded positively to Imran Khan's offer. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan by opening the Kartarpur Corridor has embarked upon a new journey of loves. He stated this while talking to a delegation of Indian lawyers which called on him under leadership of Partap Singh advocate at the Governor's House Friday.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore