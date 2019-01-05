close
Sat Jan 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 5, 2019

Arguments sought on plea against Railways DG suspension

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
January 5, 2019

The Lahore High Court on Friday gave January 07 deadline to both sides to extend final arguments on a petition challenging the suspension order of Director General Legal Railways.

As hearing commenced, the counsel for the petitioner did not appear before the court. However, the federal government and Railways submitted their replies. Railways’ counsel told the court that DG Legal Tahir Pervez was suspended following the rules and procedure adding that no illegality was adopted in his suspension. The counsel contended that the country’s top court had also ordered to decide this matter within one week.

He pointed out that the required time frame of one month was given to the DG Legal after issuance of notices. The rules allow them to suspend someone on substantial grounds by adopting legal procedures. He requested the court to dismiss DG Legal’s petition against his suspension.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore