Arguments sought on plea against Railways DG suspension

The Lahore High Court on Friday gave January 07 deadline to both sides to extend final arguments on a petition challenging the suspension order of Director General Legal Railways.

As hearing commenced, the counsel for the petitioner did not appear before the court. However, the federal government and Railways submitted their replies. Railways’ counsel told the court that DG Legal Tahir Pervez was suspended following the rules and procedure adding that no illegality was adopted in his suspension. The counsel contended that the country’s top court had also ordered to decide this matter within one week.

He pointed out that the required time frame of one month was given to the DG Legal after issuance of notices. The rules allow them to suspend someone on substantial grounds by adopting legal procedures. He requested the court to dismiss DG Legal’s petition against his suspension.