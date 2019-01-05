Govt not to compromise on accountability: Aleem

LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that with the political struggle and clear-cut instance Imran Khan has compelled all thieves to unite against government.

Talking to party leaders and workers here at Public Secretariat, he said those who have nothing to explain on corruption started blaming others and their attitude is quite childish to prove their vindictiveness. He said that there would be no compromise on the issue of accountability and the PPP will have to face the same music like PML-N. He made it clear that at any cost Prime Minister Imran Khan will never compromise on the issue of accountability and even to remain in government will not matter for him. He said that some elements have started the conspiracy theory to create uncertainty but they should realise the fact that traditional family politics is at its last leg and Nawaz and Zardari joint venture would be last nail in the coffin of corruption minded leaders. He said that masses have also realised the fact that in the name of democracy there is only one point agenda of looting the national exchequer for their personal motives.

Aleem Khan said that in the last 10 years Shahbaz & company made Punjab bankrupt and 56 companies aimed at nepotism and malpractices. He said that from Clean Water Project to Orange Line Train everywhere there is nothing but corruption and irregularities. He asked Asif Zardari to refrain from touring Punjab as he would get nothing but disappointment. He advised that rather than visiting Punjab, Zardari should prepare himself for “Jail Yatra” so that he can sign another “Mazaq-e-Jamhooriat” with his counterpart there. He said that opposition should not worry about the performance of the present government as we have already set out goals and work has been initiated in the right direction in all the major fields. He asked the party workers to point out the problems being faced by the masses and also take initiatives for their solutions.