KU announces LLM exam fee payment schedule

The University of Karachi on Friday announced the schedule of examination forms collection and fee submission for annual exams 2018 for Master’s in Law (LLM) both previous and final.

As per the notification issued by the KU controller examinations, students can pay fees of Rs11,925 from January 7 to 11. Examination forms and fee vouchers can be downloaded from the KU’s website.

He said students must attach fee payment voucher along with relevant documents and fill examination forms through their respective colleges. He added only online payment would be accepted.

The official further said that candidates who were enrolled in 2012 or earlier could appear in the annual exams 2018 by paying Rs5,000 as a fine in addition to the normal examination fee. Such students would be required to appear as per existing syllabus.