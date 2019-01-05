Mass wedding ceremony tomorrow

The Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC) is organising the 11th mass Hindu wedding ceremony in Karachi’s Railway Ground on Sunday (tomorrow), read a statement issued by MNA Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani on Friday.

Vankwani, who is also the PHC patron-in-chief, said that this year 80 Hindu couples will get married in another colourful ceremony. He added that many prominent dignitaries belonging to different walks of life have been invited to bless the couples. The MNA said that 1,100 Hindu couples have tied the knot in 11 years.