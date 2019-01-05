close
Sat Jan 05, 2019
January 5, 2019

Fesco

National

January 5, 2019

FAISALABAD: The task force and intelligence teams of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) conducted organised raids here in December last and arrested 406 power pilferers. Talking to journalists, Fesco CEO Mujahid Islam said that a fine of Rs13,910,000 was imposed on the pilferers and cases against more than 100 electricity thieves were registered. He resolved to conduct crackdown against power pilferers.

