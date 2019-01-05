CM says cabinet body decision on renewable hurts provincial interest

Karachi: The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said any decision regarding electricity by any committee or ministry other than the CCI (Council of Common Interests) is illegal and unconstitutional, therefore all the letters issued by Cabinet Committee on Energy and other forums in this regard must be withdrawn.

This he said while talking to the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Energy Shahzad Qasim here at CM House on Friday. The meeting was attended by Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid jamal Abro and Secretary Energy Musadiq Khan.

The chief minister said the unilateral and arbitrary decision of the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) had created an alarming situation adversely affecting the provincial interest. He said the CCoE has directed to reduce the life of solar and wind projects from 20 to 15 years. The CCoE had also imposed selective embargo on processing of the ongoing small hydro, wind and solar projects.

He urged the special assistant to the prime minister to continue processing of LoIs (letters of interests) of all the upcoming the renewable energy (RE) projects under RE policy 2006. Elaborating the RE policy 2006 the chief minister said it provided a lucrative fiscal and monetary incentives to investors. “It [the policy] offers attractive returns on equity of 17 percent (in US dollars) and the power purchaser is responsible for providing interconnection to the transmission lines. The CM said wheeling of electricity is allowed and the policy allows net metering and billing and facilitates the projects to obtain carbon credits.”

The chief minister said the electricity appears at Entry No.4, Part-II, Schedule IV in the federal legislative list of the constitution. “Any policy decision by CCoE on electricity is a clear transgression and infringement into the domain of CCI,” he said. He said and added “I would suggest that CCoE and ECC (Economic Coordination Committee) not to take any decision regarding electricity in future because CCI is the right forum,” he said.

Shah said if the RE projects and tariffs are as low as under five cents were not allowed to be developed, the public exchequer would continue to bleed with expensive energy and forex outflows on fuel purchase. At this, Shahzad Qasim, an energy expert, said that if 1000 MW RE power projects are installed the government would be able to save Rs14 billion in foreign exchange every year. “Therefore, we have to focus on the production of the RE projects,” he said.

The CM said Sindh has a 60 km long and 80 km wide wind corridor near the coastal belt. He said Sindh is known as the Energy Hub of Pakistan because it has the capacity to produce 55,000 MW wind energy in Thatta, 10 GW solar energy (average 5.5 kWh/m2/day), 130 MW Hydero (low head and Run of the River), 1,000 MW Bagasse Co-generation, 500 MW waste energy (Karachi produces 11,000 MT garbage daily), 550 MW Geothermal. “The federal government is requested to approve the stuck up RE projects at its end so the work could be started on these projects and in this more private companies would be attracted,” he said.

The prime minister’s Special Assistant Shahzad Qasim congratulated him on near completion of the Thar Coal Mining and Power project. “It was a difficult task but Murad Ali Shah with his commitment made it possible,” he said.