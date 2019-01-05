Court bars police from grabbing petitioners’ ancestral land

MULTAN: The Lahore High Court Multan Bench Friday barred the Muzaffargarh police from harassing the petitioners and depriving them of their ancestral land at tehsil Alipur, said the court sources.

Earlier, M Aslam Khan and 17 other petitioners filed a harassment petition before the LHC Multan Bench, stating that police and the administration allegedly wanted to deprive them of their ancestral piece of land and marked their land as a proposed site for the judicial complex. The petitioners said that the land measuring 90-kanal was their ancestral land and a number of families were involved in cultivation on it but some people proposed their land as a site for Alipur Judicial Complex. They were trying to occupy their ancestral land in connivance with the police.