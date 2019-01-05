close
Sat Jan 05, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 5, 2019

Five held with huge cache of arms

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 5, 2019

FAISALABAD: Nishatabad police Friday foiled an attempt of smuggling a large cache of latest arms to Faisalabad in two cars and arrested five accused. The police stopped two suspected cars at a picket. After a thorough search, a large quantity of ammunition, including sophisticated 222-bore guns, 223-bore repeaters and pistols, was recovered. The police also nabbed five accused aboard the cars. Further investigation is in progress. Meanwhile, police arrested 23 accused and recovered 11 pistols, seven rifles and two Kalashnikovs from them in separate raids in different areas of the city.

