People voted for PTI’s agenda of change: KP CM

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said that people voted for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led by Prime Minister Imran Khan for its agenda of change.

An official handout said that he was addressing a gathering at the Chief Minister’s House, where a prominent leader of Awami National Party Nisar Khan along with his family and friends announced joining PTI.

The chief minister said the people were disappointed with the corrupt. He added that the access to justice was not possible in the old corrupt system of governance and the people were deprived of their rights.

“The PTI challenged this corrupt system and brought about a visible change in each and every field and sector of governance in accordance with the expectations of the general public,” he went on to add. He deplored that corrupt rulers of past were pointing finger at the leadership of PTI and its initiatives for public welfare.

“The corrupt elements are uncertain about their future because of PTI’s popularity,” he added. The chief minister welcomed the newcomers to the fold of PTI and congratulated them. He said that people were joining the PTI because they understood that PTI was working for the welfare of the common people. “The people know as to how corrupt rulers destroyed the public sector institutions in the past,” he added. The chief minister said the whole system of governance was protecting of the interests of corrupt rulers and elite.