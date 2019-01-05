Centre failed to achieve revenue recovery targets: Murad

KARACHI: The chief minister Murad Ali Shah has said “the federal government has failed to achieve its revenue recoveries targets,” and added the FBR collection has shown only two per cent growth while the Sindh Revenue Board collection had shown 18 per cent growth.

He was talking to the media at the Ocean’s Mall where he inaugurated a three-day 6th ‘Sartyoon Sang Crafts’ exhibition organized by Sindh Rural Support Organisation (SRSO) in collaboration with the Sindh government on Friday.

“We are in a better position because we are focusing on our governance, performance and services to the people while they [federal government] are engaged in unproductive work and futile exercise of issuing exaggerating political statements,” he said.

Murad Ali Shah has said the constitutions gives powers of land allotment powers to a chief minister but “I have not allotted even an inch of land to anybody ever since becoming the chief executive of the province. To a question, Shah said he had not received any notice from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for his appearance on Friday. “I don’t know how some media outlets men aired this news.” To a question, he said he will not discuss the JIT report because the Supreme Court of Pakistan has forbidden discussing the case in media, otherwise he has a vast and credible material to respond to each and every clause relating to him.

To another question, the CM said Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced to provide buses for the BRT Green Line project (in Karachi) when he had presided over a meeting on development projects in Karachi. “The minutes of the meeting are available and anybody can read them,” he said and added otherwise, the provincial government was ready to procure the buses for Green Line project. Shah added the Sindh governor might have not read the minutes of the prime minister’s meeting, otherwise he had not given such a statement. “I am surprised that after three months of the prime minister’s decision the Sindh governor still says the provincial government has to procure buses,” he said.

Talking about relationship between the federal and the provincial governments, Murad Ali Shah said “the constitution of Pakistan determines the working perimeters between the center and provinces and if both, center and provincial governments would work within their constitutional limits there will be no problem,” he said and added the functions of the Governor are also very clear in the constitution and “he [Governor] knows them very well,” he said and went on saying that whenever prime minister has visited Karachi he has received him and attended his meetings whenever he was invited. “We are political people and would never disgrace the highest constitutional offices,” the chief minister said.

To another question, he said that he has respect for the position of the Governor and the Governor is under oath to work in consultation with Sindh Chief Minister and his cabinet.