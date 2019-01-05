close
Sat Jan 05, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 5, 2019

Two killed in Mansehra road accident

National

MANSEHRA: Two brothers were killed when a mini-truck hit a pickup vehicle at Karakoram Highway here on Friday. The truck, which was on its way to Mansehra from Rawalpindi, hit the pickup at Gazikot area, apparently due to over-speeding. The locals rushed Mohammad Siyad and his brother Mohammad Waqas, two occupants of the pickup, to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where doctors pronounced both of them as dead. The bodies were handed over to the family on completion of medico-legal formalities at the hospital. The City police after lodging a first information report started an investigation to ascertain the exact cause behind the accident.

