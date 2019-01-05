Accused in Nowshera rape case confesses

NOWSHERA: The accused in the rape and killing of a nine-year-old girl was produced before the Anti-Terrorism Court on Friday and he confessed to the crime.

Yasir recalled that he subjected Manahil to sexual assault at a graveyard in Nawan Killay in Nowshera Kalan on December 27, last year. The accused said he killed the girl when she threatened to tell her father about the ordeal she had gone through.

Nowshera District Police Officer Mansoor Aman, who is heading the investigation team, produced the accused before the court. SP Syed Iftikhar Ali Shah and other members of the investigation team, including Shafiullah Khan and Akhtar Hussain Khan were also present in the court.

The accused told the court that he wanted to unburden himself as he had been feeling uneasy due to his guilty conscience. He confessed that he had subjected his friend’s daughter to rape and had later killed her. The court told him about the consequences of his statement that he could be sent to the gallows.He was asked whether he was making the confession under duress, the accused told the court that he was not under any pressure.

After that, he recorded this confessional statement. Recalling his friendship with the father of Manahil, Yasir said that he was a labourer and would work with his friend who was a mason. He added that he lived in their neighbourhood and had been eying Manahil for quite some time.

Yasir recollected that he followed Manahil when she left home for madrassa on the day of occurrence. The accused said he took her to the graveyard, where he committed the rape and subsequent murder of the minor girl.