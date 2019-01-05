Govt should stop dreaming of usurping rights of provinces: ANP

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) general secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain has deplored remarks about the 18th Amendment as unfortunate.

In a statement on Friday, Iftikhar Hussain said the parliament had passed the amendment after thorough deliberation. He alleged that Imran Khan had been brought into power under a conspiracy. He said the conspirators were not expecting that the PTI government would be weak to such an extent that they would need additional support to achieve the objective of undoing the 18th Amendment.

“When Imran Khan failed to undo the amendment, the chief justice was assigned the duty before his retirement,” he alleged. He said the federal government should stop dreaming of usurping the rights of the provinces.