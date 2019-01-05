Ruet-e-Hilal committee to meet tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet on Sunday evening (Rabi-ul-Sani 29) January 6, 2019 for sighting the Crescent of Jamadi-ul-Awwal, 1440 Hijri.

Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman will chair the meeting of the committee at Pakistan Meteorological Department building, Main University Road, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Karachi.

The Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal committee of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) would hold its meetings at building of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, near General Post Office (GPO) Islamabad. While other zonal and district committees would hold meetings at their respective places same day on Jan 6.