Scattered rain expected

LAHORE: Smoggy weather with cold wave persisted in the City on Friday while Met Office predicted scattered rain with similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said a westerly wave in the the upper parts of the country might persist till Sunday morning. They predicted that rain-thunderstorm with snow over the hills was expected at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Lahore divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, Bannu, Sargodha, Sahiwal and Gujranwala divisions. Foggy conditions are expected in South Punjab and upper Sindh during morning/night hours while snowfall over the mountains is also expected in Murree, Gilliyat, Malakand division, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Rainfall was recorded in a number of cities, including Malamjabba, 4mm, Saidu Sharif, Parachinar, 2, Balakot and Dir. Snowfall was observed at Malamjabba and Hunza. Friday’s lowest temperature was recorded at Kalam and Skardu where the mercury dropped to -09°C while at Astore it was -08°C, Gupis -07°C, Hunza, Bagrote -06°C, Gilgit, Rawalakot, Malamjabba, Dir -03°C, Parachinar -02°C, Chitral, Drosh, Kakul, Muzaffarabad and Bunji -01°C. In Lahore, lowest temperature was 02.5°C and highest 19.3°C.