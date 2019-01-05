close
Sat Jan 05, 2019
Our Correspondent
January 5, 2019

Ban on dual nationals challenged

Our Correspondent
January 5, 2019

LAHORE: A writ petition has been moved in the Lahore High Court (LHC) challenging a ban on dual nationals from holding government jobs.

Pakistani-British Dr Adeel Anwar states in his petition that Pakistani citizens holding dual nationality had the right to vote, invest, marry and start businesses in Pakistan and the decision to bar them from holding government posts was an act of “discrimination”.

“As per the constitution, discriminatory behaviour cannot be adopted for any individual of the state. Hence, the decision of refusing government jobs to dual nationals should be declared null and void,” the petition maintains

In December 2018, the Supreme Court (SC) had declared that individuals holding dual nationality could not retain top government posts, pointing out that they would either have to choose the government job or their foreign citizenship.

