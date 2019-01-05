Rear Admiral Gilani takes over command as commander coast

ISLAMABAD: Rear Admiral Muhammad Fayyaz Gilani has taken over the command as Commander Coast at an impressive change of command ceremony held at the PNS QASIM, and Rear Admiral Moazzam Ilyas handed over the command. On the assumption of command, he is now commander of all units and establishments of the Pakistan Navy along the coastal belt and the creek areas. Rear Admiral Gilani would also head the Special Services Group (Navy) and the Pak Marines.

Gilani was commissioned in the Operations Branch of the Pakistan Navy in 1984. During his illustrious career, he served on various command and staff appointments. His command appointments include commanding officer PNS PISHIN and PNS MOAWIN. His staff appointments include Chief Staff Officer to the Commander Pakistan Fleet, Naval Secretary, DCNS (Projects), DCNS (Personnel), DCNS (Operations) and Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Training and Evaluation). He has also served as Pakistan’s naval attaché in Washington.

He is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College, National Defence University Islamabad and also holds a masters degree in the Military Operational Research from the Cranfield University, UK. On assumption of command, the newly appointed Commander Coast was presented a guard of honour and was introduced to commanding officers of the various units. The ceremony was attended by a large number of Pakistan Navy officers and sailors.