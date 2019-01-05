Punjab govt active to safeguard sugarcane growers’ rights: minister

FAISALABAD: Punjab Minister for Excise and Taxation Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed has said that all the administrative machinery of Punjab is active to supervise the crushing season of sugarcane to protect the rights of farmers.

He was chairing a meeting here on Friday at the Circuit House in this regard. Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar briefed the minister about the district administrative measures regarding the crushing season. The minister said that the provincial ministers and officers of different Punjab government departments were inspecting the crushing season during their visits to different areas.

He directed the district administration to take immediate action against those sugar mills which are issuing a simple receipt and weighing less. He said that no complaint of the farmers should be reported during the crushing season. He said that the payment of sugarcane should be ensured as per the schedule. The DC informed the minister that fines of Rs1.361 million had been imposed on the middleman and substandard weighbridges.

At least 109 cases had been lodged against the middleman besides arresting 25 accused and selling 91 weighbridges during the monitoring of crushing season. The representatives of the farmers thanked Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and the excise minister for taking a keen interest in the crushing season, saying the situation is better now than the past.