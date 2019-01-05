Indian lawyers call on Pervaiz

Punjab Acting Governor Ch Pervaiz Elahi has said that Imran Khan soon after assuming the office of the Prime Minister had asked Narendra Modi for sitting together to resolve the matters, there should be headway in this regard, perhaps due to elections Narendra Modi had not responded positively to Imran Khan's offer.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan by opening the Kartarpur Corridor has embarked upon a new journey of loves. He stated this while talking to a delegation of Indian lawyers which called on him under leadership of Partap Singh advocate at the Governor's House Friday.

The acting governor said Pakistan wishes to have peaceful relations on equality basis with all its neighbours, including India. He said that relations between people of Indo-Pak are essential, in this regard the lawyers who enjoy status of effectiveness in both the countries can pave the way for pleasant and brotherly relations. He said that journey of loves between the people of India and Pakistan should continue.

He said that when he was the chief minister of Punjab he had launched Dosti (Friendship) Bus Service between Lahore and Amritsar, got dual carriageway constructed from Wagah Border to Nankana Sahib.

Partap Singh advocate said that exchange of delegations between the two countries provided opportunity for coming closer to each other. He said they were going back carrying pleasant memories and message of love from Pakistan. Partap Singh said in Lahore, they felt home.