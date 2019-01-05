Buzdar orders solution to people’s problems

LAHORE: Hundreds of people coming from different districts called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at the Darbar Hall of Civil Secretariat here Friday. The chief minister went to the seat of every visitor and the people apprised him of their difficulties and presented applications to him. Usman Buzdar issued on-the-spot orders for the solution of problems of the visiting people.He also directed for providing best treatment to sick children. Various visitors thanked the chief minister for taking necessary measures to solve their problems. One elderly woman prayed for Usman Buzdar while another citizen hugged the chief minister and thanked him.