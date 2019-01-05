close
Sat Jan 05, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 5, 2019

‘Trump’s desire for better relations new trap’

Top Story

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said US President Trump has once again laid a trap for Pakistani rulers by saying that Washington wanted improved relations with Islamabad. If the rulers believed him (trump), it would be the height of their imprudence, he said while delivering Friday sermon at Mansoora Masjid and later addressing a meeting of JI Shoora. The JI chief said if the government ignored Trump and switched over to the Islamic economic system, all of its worries would be over soon. Sirajul Haq said the US and Trump were totally unreliable.

