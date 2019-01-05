Kabul calls for clarification of Washington’s policy

KABUL: The Afghan government on Thursday said it has asked the United States to provide clarification on certain statements, established through diplomatic channels on some policies, saying the Afghan National Security and Defense Forces (ANDSF) continue to deal with heavy sacrifices in the battlefield, for the sake of international peace and security, particularly security of the friendly nations.

“There is a difference between official statements and the official policy of the country. For that reason, we have asked the United States to provide clarification regarding some statements, through diplomatic channels about certain policies, and we hope this will be shared with us in the near future,” the Presidential Palace (ARG) said in a statement on Thursday.

The National Unity Government (NUG), the Afghans and Afghanistan’s defense and security forces have rendered tens of thousands of sacrifices for the sake of peace of the people so far. Every country values its interests and with consideration of the current sensitive situations of the country, we are trying to speed up efforts for self-reliance, reads the statement.

The statement continues: “Our relations with the world are outlined on the basis of common interest and the international forces in Afghanistan are present in Afghanistan, not only for Afghanistan, but for the sake of security of the world and friendly countries too.“At this critical stage of history, where the world is full of confusion and changing, the majority of world countries have new assessments in every sphere.”

On the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan: “After the occupation of Afghanistan by the former Soviet Union, the Afghan people started their sacred Jihad for the sake of their liberty and freedom. There was a consensus in the world about the Jihad of the people of Afghanistan against the invasion of the country by the Soviet Union, and the United Nations General Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution condemning the aggression by the former Soviet Union.

“Also, foreign ministers from 34 Islamic countries issued a joint statement in which they blamed the former Soviet Union and demanded the conditional withdrawal of the Red Army from Afghanistan. After the invasion of former Soviet Union, all US presidents did not condemn the aggression, but remained supporters of the sacred Jihad of the Afghan people. The Afghans did not carry out suicide attacks during the Jihad and they did not pose any threat to any country,” the statement concluded.

The statement comes amid reports on a possible withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan.On these reports, US President Donald Trump, at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, insisted on regional countries’ role in Afghanistan and said Russia and Pakistan should be fighting in Afghanistan, not the United States.

“So you take a look at other countries - Pakistan is there. They should be fighting. But Russia should be fighting. The reason Russia was in Afghanistan was because terrorists were going into Russia. They were right to be there. The problem is it was a tough fight,” Trump said.

Trump seemed to misstate the former Soviet Union’s involvement in Afghanistan by saying: “Russia used to be the Soviet Union. Afghanistan made it Russia because they went bankrupt fighting in Afghanistan. The reason Russia was in Afghanistan was because terrorists were going into Russia. They were right to be there.”

Trump brought up India’s aid during a rambling press appearance at the cabinet meeting as he defended his push for the United States to invest less overseas.While stating that he got along with PM Modi, the US President said Modi was “constantly telling me he built a library in Afghanistan”.

“You know what that is? That’s like five hours of what we spend,” he said.

“And we’re supposed to say, ‘Oh, thank you for the library.’ I don’t know who’s using it in Afghanistan,” Trump said.

It was unclear to which project Trump was referring, but India has committed $3 billion in assistance to Afghanistan since US-led forces toppled the Taliban regime after the September 11, 2001, attacks.

Projects have included the reconstruction of an elite high school in Kabul and scholarships to India for 1,000 Afghan students each year.

The remarks during the 95-minute cabinet meeting at the White House gave new insight into Trump’s vision of Afghanistan and his frustration with the stalemate in the war-torn country - as well as with the generals who have advised him to stay, including his just-departed defense secretary, James Mattis.

“What’s he done for me? How has he done in Afghanistan?” Trump said on Mattis. “I’m not happy with what he (has) done in Afghanistan, and I shouldn’t be happy.” Trump added that he’d “essentially” fired Mattis, though the Marine general resigned in protest over Trump’s announced withdrawal from Syria.