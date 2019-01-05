Azam Khan stars in Alamgir Gymkhana’s victory

KARACHI: Wicket-keeper batsman Azam Khan scored 122 runs off only 70 balls to help Alamgir Gymkhana beat Northern Gymkhana by nine wickets in the 2nd PCB Fazal Mehmood National Club Cricket Championship (Zone VI) here at Lawai Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Batting first, Northern Gymkhana put on board 192 before getting bowled out in 47.2 overs. Ram Ravi (60) and Abdullah Khan (49) batted well for them. Ashiq Ali and Mohammad Hassaan Khan captured four wickets each.

In response, Alamgir Gymkhana cruised to target in only 22.1 overs. Azam Khan, son of former Pakistan captain Moin Khan, made 122 runs with the help of 14 boundaries. Jaahid Ali also batted well, scoring unbeaten 51 runs.